Bolts' teammates marvel at Kucherov's play-making skills

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov will represent the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto this weekend.

Kucherov leads the NHL in scoring with 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists), one point better than Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

“I think this stretch has been pretty amazing,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “You look at what McKinnon is doing and everyone talking how otherworldly he’s playing. I think Kuch took the point lead back.”

Kucherov is on pace for 142 points, which is better than his 2018-19 Hart Trophy season when he scored 128 points. This season has been special. He’s had more games (13) in which he’s had at least three points than games where he’s been held off the score sheet.

“Kuch is unreal,” forward Nick Paul said. “He’s the best player in the league. He’s someone that takes over a game. He dictates it. He controls it, the way he has the puck. He changes the momentum for us.”

In this tenth season and at 30 years old, Kucherov is only getting better with age.

“I don’t want to use the word surprising,” Stamkos said. “I see the work he puts in. It’s a correlation.”

“He works on the little things that you wouldn’t think,” Paul said. “Just fundamentals of the game. He’ll be out there for an hour perfecting that.”

Kucherov will be competing in the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday at 7 p.m. The All-Star game is on Saturday at 3 p.m.