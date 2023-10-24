Bolts' Johannson facing the NHL's most shots against

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) are still adjusting to life without superstar goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Opponents have taken notice of the change between the pipes, too. The opposition is firing at will at Bolts’ backup netminder, Jonas Johansson.

He has seen 184 shots against in five games, leading the NHL by a wide margin.

Johannson is, of course, stepping in for Vasilevskiy, who is out until at least early November as he recovers from back surgery. Tampa Bay must find a way to slow down those grade-A shot opportunities by limiting turnovers and playing better in front of the net.

“It starts with puck management, then how we are tracking into our zone,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “Then, in the end, are you competing hard enough in the D-zone to close and kill plays? We’re not doing any of those.”

“[Johansson] has been unbelievable for us back there,” forward Anthony Cirelli said. “Every single game he’s played, he kept us in and given us a chance to win. Obviously, we want to kind of be better in front of him.”

The Lightning host the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena tonight at 7 p.m.