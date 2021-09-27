Bolts' Dr. Tim Bain spends his day with Stanely Cup

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Just how short is the offseason for the Tampa Bay Lightning? The 2021-22 season starts on Oct. 12, but the Stanley Cup is still making it rounds with players, staff, and team personnel.

The Bolts won the Cup for the second-straight season on July 7 at Amalie Arena. By tradition, each member of the organization gets to have a day with the Stanley Cup.

Team chiropractor Dr. Tim Bain got his day on Monday. He shared the Cup with everyone at his B3 Medical office and then brought it to the AdventHealth Center Ice complex. The Tampa Bay Junior team, family, and friends got an up-close look at the greatest trophy in sports.

Dr. Bain has been with the Lightning since 2011 and he’s hoping to make all this winning a regular thing.

“It would be nice to get used it. Back to back, then go back again,” Dr. Bain told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “I’ve been searching for a Stanley Cup since I was a baby. My dad did it. It’s a process. It took me 53 years to get the first one, 54 to get the second. This is pretty cool.”

The Lightning will open the season on Oct. 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.