Blue Jays to retire No. 32 in honor of late pitcher Roy Halladay

The Jays will also wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms to honor his legacy for the upcoming season.
"Through Roy's values, pride, work ethic, and perseverance, he epitomized what it means to be a Blue Jay," club president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement. "And while his legacy is clear, it goes far beyond the number on his back or his on-field accomplishments, serving as a shining example of how to live a meaningful life and positively impact others."
Prior to the game, the Blue Jays will celebrate Halladay's life on March 29 when they host the Yankees at 3:37 p.m. at Rogers Centre.