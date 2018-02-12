Blue Jays to retire No. 32 in honor of late pitcher Roy Halladay

The Toronto Blue Jays will retire the number 32 on Opening Day this year in honor of the late pitcher Roy Halladay, MLB reports.

Halladay died in a plane crash on Nov. 7 off the Gulf coast in Pasco County.

He was flying his Icon A5 a two-person, single engine amphibian plane when the plane went down into the water about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey.

The Jays will also wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms to honor his legacy for the upcoming season.

"Through Roy's values, pride, work ethic, and perseverance, he epitomized what it means to be a Blue Jay," club president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement. "And while his legacy is clear, it goes far beyond the number on his back or his on-field accomplishments, serving as a shining example of how to live a meaningful life and positively impact others."

Prior to the game, the Blue Jays will celebrate Halladay's life on March 29 when they host the Yankees at 3:37 p.m. at Rogers Centre.