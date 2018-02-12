Blue Jays to retire No. 32 in honor of late pitcher Roy Halladay

2:48 PM, Feb 12, 2018
The Toronto Blue Jays will retire the number 32 on Opening Day this year in honor of the late pitcher Roy Halladay, MLB reports.

Halladay died in a plane crash on Nov. 7 off the Gulf coast in Pasco County.

He was flying his Icon A5 a two-person, single engine amphibian plane when the plane went down into the water about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey. 

The Jays will also wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms to honor his legacy for the upcoming season.

"Through Roy's values, pride, work ethic, and perseverance, he epitomized what it means to be a Blue Jay," club president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement. "And while his legacy is clear, it goes far beyond the number on his back or his on-field accomplishments, serving as a shining example of how to live a meaningful life and positively impact others."

Prior to the game, the Blue Jays will celebrate Halladay's life on March 29 when they host the Yankees at 3:37 p.m. at Rogers Centre.

 

