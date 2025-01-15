Blake HS hoops led by longtime friends Lewis and Philon

TAMPA, Fla. — Blake High School boys basketball is buzzing.

The Yellow Jackets are 14-2, and as the reigning Class 5A runner-up, they’re ready to take the next step.

“Being a team that already made it there we know what to do,” junior forward Joe Philon said. “We know what we need to get better at. We basically got the same squad. That’s our goal since day one. We’ve been working at it. Anything short of that would be a disappointment for us.”

“Right after we lost last year the guys were at me ‘When can we get back in the gym?,’” head coach Fred Lewis added. “It’s been on their mind since that last trip to Lakeland.”

Blake is led by two of the best prospects in Florida, let alone Tampa, senior Joshua Lewis and Philon.

They have a genuine connection on the court that began way before they stood 6’7” and 6’8”, respectively.

“As long as I can remember playing house league probably around first grade, kindergarten. I’ve basically known Joe my whole life,” Lewis said.

“Josh has always been a year older than me so we always played against them,” Philon said. “They’re our rivals kind of. I got a lot of experience from it. Growing up playing against him, it’s just cool playing with him. We’ve known each other since six years old coming up with the Skills Center. It’s been a great experience to bond with him more.”

The team is coached by Joshua’s dad.

“They would bump heads since they were maybe 8-9 years old,” Coach Lewis said. “Luckily I get to coach them both now that they are grown up a little bit.”

There is only one basketball and two high school superstars, but Joe and Joshua have no problems sharing the rock.

“Some nights it’s Joe, some nights it’s me,” Lewis said. “When Joe is going I try to get him the ball. I know what spots he likes to get it in. I love playing with Joe. He makes it so easy to play the game."

Both players average 18 points per game and around eight rebounds. That’s far from the only thing they have in common.

“I know Josh’s whole family. Stay the night, he’s like my second brother,” Philon said. “A brother from a different family. Coach Fred is like my second father.”