Beefed up Byrum Brown ready to lead USF football on attack

TAMPA, Fla — The USF football team is hitting the home stretch of training camp. Starting next week, the Bulls will shift their focus toward game preparation-style practice before the season opener.

One thing that's noticeably different at training camp is the physical stature of quarterback Byrum Brown. Last season, Brown played between 207 and 209 lbs. Wednesday, Brown weighed in at 227.

"I feel great. Just being able to see the improvements in your body," Brown said when addressing the muscle he put on this offseason. "I don’t see it, but from pictures in the past I’ve seen it. That’s a testament to [strength and conditioning coach George Courides], [Conner Blake] our nutritionist, just the training staff. It’s been great to see. Just like me, the whole team has gone through that same transformation."

Brown says part of transforming his body stems from his pride in proper preparation.

"I just want to do everything that I can to possibly get to that next level," the junior explained. "So it starts with doing everything I can today, and the next day, and the next day. Building and building and keep doing the right things all the time."

Brown says part of his job is spreading positivity- even if he has a bad day.

"I will be the exact same guy every single day. With a smile on my face, and greeting you, and making sure you’re having a great day."

Brown added that one of his main goals is to make other people smile every day. That's a useful tactic for what he plans on doing with his life after football.

"Just being able to see them smile. That’s a big reason why I wear the smile on my face," he said with a grin. "That’s another reason why after football I want to be an orthodontist. Give a smile to people’s faces. That’s why."

Second-year head coach Alex Golesh isn't in the market for braces, but he's smiling more this training camp. Golesh says he's much more comfortable running the Bulls program.

"The ability to build relationships with more guys. I spent a year harping so much on our coaches- building relationships with myself, trying to build relationships while doing everything else… I feel more like I know what the heck is going on everywhere, you know," Golesh explained. "I felt like a year ago, I felt like I had a grasp on it. I feel like now I’ve really got a grasp on it.

The Bulls kick off the regular season on Saturday, August 31 when they host Bethune-Cookman at Raymond James Stadium (7 p.m.).

