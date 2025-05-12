Watch Now
Tampa Bay will sign Evan Longoria to one-day contract to retire as a Ray

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays said Evan Longoria will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Rays to officially retire from Major League Baseball.

Longoria was drafted by the Rays in 2008 and played 10 years in Tampa Bay. In 2008, he was named the AL Rookie of the Year. He was a three-time All-Star and three-time Golden Glove award winner. The Rays said he remains the all-time leader in nearly every major offensive category for the team.

Guardians Rays Baseball
Former baseball player Evan Longoria, right, poses for a photo with wife Jaime, center, and son after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July.13, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

“He, more than anyone, helped transform the Devil Rays into the Rays, and we are honored to welcome him home as he retires in the uniform where it all began,” Tampa Bay Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said.

Longoria will be honored before the Rays vs. Miami Marlins game on Saturday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m.


