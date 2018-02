Another day, another Tampa Bay Rays trade making headlines.

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded their All-Star outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hand pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon.

We've traded OF Corey Dickerson to the Pirates in exchange for RH Daniel Hudson, minor league INF Tristan Gray and cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/b90Majimpb — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 22, 2018

#Rays add Hudson's $5.5M for this season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) February 22, 2018

