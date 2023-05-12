Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen placed on 60-day injured list

NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays announced right-handed starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to a right elbow injury.

MLB.com reported Rasmussen suffered a flexor strain in his elbow on Thursday when he threw seven scoreless innings in the Rays' victory over the New York Yankees.

Rasmussen had been solid so far this season. He's 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts. He's thrown 44.2 innings, along with 47 strikeouts to just 11 walks on the season.

With Rasmussen placed on the shelf, the Rays could use some pitching help for the next couple of months. The team called up right-handed pitcher Chris Muller from Durham on Friday.

Tampa Bay could also get a boost if Tyler Glasnow can return to form in his minor league rehab starts. MLB.com reported Glasnow left a rehab start early on Wednesday due to left-side tightness.

In Glasnow's previous start in Durham, he was throwing a maximum speed of upwards of 98 miles per hour, but was down to 96 miles per hour before leaving Wednesday's game.