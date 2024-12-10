Tampa Bay Rays spring training tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays fans have a little less than 24 hours before spring training tickets hit the market.

The Rays said Spring Training tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Rays play home spring training games at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.

The team's home opener is Saturday, February 22, against the Boston Red Sox. The team said the schedule would also have a weekend game against the Mets on March 1, two weekend games against the New York Yankees on March 15 and 16, and games against the Braves, Phillies, and Tigers among others.

Once spring training ends, the Rays will move to Tampa's Steinbrenner Field, where they will play the 2025 regular season. Tampa opens the regular season with a three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies.