Tampa Bay Rays set to open 25th year on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays make history Thursday afternoon when the first pitch is thrown against the Detroit Tigers. The first pitch will mark the 25th anniversary of the franchise's first game, which, coincidentally, was also against the Tigers.

Since the Rays' inaugural season, the team has been through two owners, a multitude of players including Hall of Famers, several managers, and one stadium, but has yet to win a World Series crown.

In 2008 and 2020, the Rays came as close as you can getting to the World Series in each season. However, both times the Rays lost the series to the Philadelphia Phillies (2008) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2020).

The fact that the Rays have consistently done this with one of the lowest payrolls in baseball and playing in a stadium not held in high regard by the owners, players, or fans is that much more impressive.

Historically, you can divide the Rays between the time they were known as the Devil Rays (1998-2007) and the time since when the Devil was dropped from the team name (2008-present).

Since dropping the "Devil," the Rays have a 1,267-1,062 record and have made the postseason eight times, including both World Series appearances. Since 2019, the Rays have been a perennial playoff team but have only advanced past the ALDS once (2020).

So what should Rays fans expect when the dust settles on the 25th anniversary season?

Assuming the team can stay relatively healthy, a strong pitching rotation should be enough to power the team to another postseason bid. The Rays rotation will again feature Shane McClanahan, and hope that Tyler Glasnow can return to form and stay off the injured list.

Much of the attention will turn to shortstop Wander Franco and his health. He started strong last season but was injured in July and didn't get back to the roster until September.

But for Rays fans, anything short of another playoff appearance may take the shine off the team's silver anniversary.