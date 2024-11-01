Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Tampa Bay Rays pick up their $10.5 million club option on INF Brandon Lowe

Rays Lowe Baseball
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates after scoring on an RBI double by Junior Caminero off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson during the third inning of a baseball game, Sept. 2, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Rays Lowe Baseball
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have exercised their $10.5 million club option on Brandon Lowe after the infielder hit a team-high 21 homers this season.

The Rays announced the move on Friday.

The 30-year-old Lowe hit .244 with 58 RBIs in 107 games in his seventh season with Tampa Bay. He also led the team in runs (56), slugging percentage (.473) and OPS (.784).

“Since debuting in 2018, his productivity at second base has been among the league’s best and we look forward to his continued success with us next season,” Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement.

Lowe agreed to a $24 million, six-year contract with Tampa Bay in March 2019 that included club options for 2025 and 2026.

Lowe was a third-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft out of the University of Maryland. He is a .245 hitter with 126 homers — including a career-best 39 in 2021 — and 363 RBIs in 611 games with the Rays.

As allegations mount that the DeSantis administration is misusing taxpayer money to influence voters on abortion and marijuana issues, a political communications expert calls the state’s actions not just unprecedented, but dangerous.

Public service or propaganda? The consequences of Florida meddling in on abortion, marijuana issues

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.