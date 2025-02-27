Tampa Bay Rays fans hit with ticket sticker shock at Steinbrenner Field

TAMPA — There’s a lot of ticket talk on the Rays Fan Club Facebook page.

“Yes, yes. Ticket prices are outrageous,” the page’s founder, Brian Fox.

Much of it surrounds higher than normal prices for the coming season at Steinbrenner Field.

“I get it. They did what they had to do. They found us a home. It’s not ideal. It’s our arch enemy where we gotta play,” said Fox.

With Tropicana Field out of commission for at least this season, the Rays are playing at the Yankees Spring Training home in Tampa, Steinbrenner Field. The stadium holds 11,000 fans, or roughly 5,000 less than the Rays averaged last season.

“They better sell it out. I sure hope so. There’s a lot of people advocating for wanting the team to come to Tampa. You gotta reason to go now,” said Fox.

But as fans look to buy tickets, they are finding a shock at the prices. Season tickets went up nearly 40% and if you want to go to Opening Day, those tickets are starting at $150 with lower level seats about $230.

If you're looking for the most expensive games, those will be against the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers at roughly $390. The least expensive tickets we found are about $36 for games against the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Sacramento A's.

“It’s probably going to be priced out for many people. Myself, it’s just myself so it might be a little easier for me to go games,” said Rays fan Robert Smith.

The Rays also say they’ll offer standing room tickets for $20, but those will likely go fast.

Patrick Burley isn’t sure he’ll go to any games this season in person.

“FanDuel Sports and ESPN Plus when they are on air, probably watching from home. But still buying the merch and supporting them that way,” said Rays fan Patrick Burley.

These fans may not like seeing higher prices, but under the circumstances they say they understand.

“I get it between the 11,000 supply and demand and the Rays having to spend $15 million for the use of the stadium, the Rays have to recoup some of those fees somehow,” said Smith.

“Hopefully it’s just one year. Hopefully everything comes together and they get the roof fixed and get us back home and we’ll make due this year and get by. But this isn’t our home, it’s just a temporary fix and we’ll make the best of it,” said Fox.

I asked the Rays if they wanted to talk about this year’s ticket prices, but they would not make anyone available for an interview.