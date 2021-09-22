Tampa Bay Rays clinch 2021 playoff spot

TAMPA BAY, Fla — For the third consecutive season, the Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a postseason berth. The Rays earned a playoff spot with a 7-1 victory over their division rival Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon.

The Rays were able to clinch a playoff spot thanks to a loss by the Oakland A's Tuesday night. While the Rays did clinch a playoff spot, their exact spot in the postseason still remains to be determined. Tampa Bay had a magic number of five to win the AL East when Wednesday started with six games left to go.

Tampa Bay has put up a record of 94-59 this season, the best record in the American League. It would also be the second time in three years the team has won at least 94 games in the last three seasons. The team didn't have a chance to win 90 games in 2020 because only 60 were played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its last two postseason runs, the Rays lost the American League Divisional Series in 2019 and then lost the 2020 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Looking ahead, MLB.com said if the standings remain the same through the end of the season next week, Tampa Bay would play the winner of a wild card game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Divisional Round. Tampa Bay is 10-8 against the Blue Jays and 11-8 against the Red Sox on the season.

If the Rays can put together a World Series championship run, Tampa would be the first city to ever win the Super Bowl (Buccaneers), Stanley Cup (Lightning), and World Series in the same calendar year.