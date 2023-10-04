Tampa Bay Rays battling Texas Rangers and woeful numbers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays fight for their playoff life Wednesday in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Texas Rangers. The Rays will need to reverse some tough numbers if they hope to survive.

Here's a look at some of the numbers that have defined the Rays in the postseason.

4: The Rays committed four errors in the 2023 Game 1 loss to the Rangers. It was the most errors in a postseason game in franchise history and the most in a game since July 20, 2021, MLB.com reported. It was also the first time a team committed four errors in a playoff game since the 2019 ALCS when the Yankees pulled off the ignominious feat.

19,704: That was the attendance for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Rangers. It was the lowest-drawing MLB postseason game since Game 7 of the infamous 1919 World Series. (Excluding the 2020 pandemic season) For comparison, the Twins' series started at the same time Tuesday and Minnesota had 38,450 fans in the stands.

727: number of days since the last Tampa Bay Rays postseason victory when Tampa Bay beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in the American League Divisional Series in 2021.

5: The Rays have lost five straight postseason games since 2021.

1: In the last three postseason games, the Rays have managed to score a total of 1 run in 33 total innings.

27: The Rays haven't scored a run in the last 27 innings of postseason play.

Against that backdrop, the Rays will take on the Rangers in Game 2 on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:08 p.m. and the game can be seen only on ABC.