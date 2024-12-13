Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Danny Jansen finalize $8.5 million, 1-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veteran catcher Danny Jansen and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized an $8.5 million, one-year contract Thursday.

The deal includes a $12 million mutual option for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout.

Jansen, who turns 30 in April, hit .205 with nine homers and 24 RBIs last season for Toronto and Boston, which acquired him from the Blue Jays in a July 27 trade.

He made headlines when he played for both teams in the same suspended game — a first in major league history. Jansen even batted for both clubs in the same inning of a rain-delayed contest he started for Toronto in June before it was completed in late August.

Jansen has a .220 batting average with 74 homers and 220 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Toronto (2018-24) and Boston.