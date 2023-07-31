Report: Tampa Bay Rays make trade to bolster rotation ahead of deadline

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have made a deal before the 2023 trade deadline in an attempt to bolster the pitching rotation ahead of an expected playoff run.

According to multiple reports, (first reported by the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin), the Rays traded first baseman prospect Kyle Manzardo to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for starting pitcher Aaron Civale.

Civale should be an immediate upgrade to the rotation. On the season, he's 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts. He's pitched 77 innings this year and his ERA is the best in baseball for any pitcher who has thrown at least 75 innings.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Rays had been on the lookout for a starting pitcher and with Civale, "they get a perfect fit."

The Rays have been hunting for starting pitching, and in Aaron Civale, they get a perfect fit: innings eater with a vicious breaking ball and real performance this year (2.34 ERA in 77 innings over 13 starts). Manzardo is a heavy price. He can really hit. @TBTimes_Rays was first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2023

Civale, 28, is just two seasons removed from posting a 12-5 record with the Guardians and the Rays hope he can stay healthy after battling an injury earlier this season.

The Rays' pitching rotation, when healthy, is one of the best in baseball and is led by ace Shane McClanahan. If Civale can continue his solid 2023 season, Tampa's pitching should look good come playoff time.