Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Report: Tampa Bay Rays make trade to bolster rotation ahead of deadline

Aaron Civale
AP
Aaron Civale
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 16:11:26-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have made a deal before the 2023 trade deadline in an attempt to bolster the pitching rotation ahead of an expected playoff run.

According to multiple reports, (first reported by the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin), the Rays traded first baseman prospect Kyle Manzardo to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for starting pitcher Aaron Civale.

Civale should be an immediate upgrade to the rotation. On the season, he's 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts. He's pitched 77 innings this year and his ERA is the best in baseball for any pitcher who has thrown at least 75 innings.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Rays had been on the lookout for a starting pitcher and with Civale, "they get a perfect fit."

Civale, 28, is just two seasons removed from posting a 12-5 record with the Guardians and the Rays hope he can stay healthy after battling an injury earlier this season.

The Rays' pitching rotation, when healthy, is one of the best in baseball and is led by ace Shane McClanahan. If Civale can continue his solid 2023 season, Tampa's pitching should look good come playoff time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.