Rays will play on new artificial turf at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When you come to Tropicana Field for a Tampa Bay Rays game this season, you will see a major change.

For the first time at The Trop, fans will see a striped field. The turf will resemble a mowed grass field. Rubber pellets are being substituted for coconut husks in the turf's backfill.

The warning track will remain identical, but Safeshell—crushed walnut shells—will be placed throughout. The Tampa Bay Rays are the only MLB team utilizing the Safeshell product.

“The turf is backfilled with sand, but the top layer is coconut husks, which is really interesting because if you keep it moist, it simulates a natural grass field and how a ball will bounce,” said Rays Director of Field Operations Dan Moeller.

The Rays donated 75,000 square feet of old turf to the City of St. Petersburg, Hillsborough County, and other local groups to be used for soccer fields, batting cages, and more. This two-fold benefit will reduce the amount of wasted turf and be cost-saving for organizations in the area.

“We’re so excited because we are able to renovate some batting cages that the kids are going to be able to use and hit on turf that some of their favorite players have played on,” said Rick Valdez, Hillsborough Co. Parks and Recreation director.

When you’re at Tropicana Field for a game, come hungry. There are several new food items on the menu, including some old favorites.

“Our concessions program is consistently rated by our fans as one of the top five in all of Major League Baseball,” Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh said.

This year, the Rays are extending everyone's access to league-leading, award-winning concessions with a new “Gluten-Free Favorites” stand offering wheatless versions of ballpark favorites, such as chicken tenders, french fries, hot dogs, and Smash Burgers.

A few of the Rays' new food partnerships to look forward to this year will include:



A new dessert partner arriving at Tropicana Field this season is Cookie Fueled Mama , which will now have a location in each food hall.

, which will now have a location in each food hall. Culver’s will be introducing a fun new promotion at Rays games. If the Tampa Bay Rays score a run in the third inning, fans can claim their FREE Culver’s Wisconsin Cheese Curds by using a promo code when they order on the Culver’s mobile app.

will be introducing a fun new promotion at Rays games. If the Tampa Bay Rays score a run in the third inning, fans can claim their FREE Culver’s Wisconsin Cheese Curds by using a promo code when they order on the Culver’s mobile app. " Twisted ," a new pretzel-themed concession booth, will now be on the Budweiser Porch due to the popularity of the housemade footlong pretzel dog from the 2023 season.

," a new pretzel-themed concession booth, will now be on the Budweiser Porch due to the popularity of the housemade footlong pretzel dog from the 2023 season. Chicken Salad Chick will now have a dedicated concession stand in the ballpark.

will now have a dedicated concession stand in the ballpark. Pacific Counter is returning for its sixth season, offering its signature poke bowls and the Rays Up Roll, which are only available at Tropicana Field.

is returning for its sixth season, offering its signature poke bowls and the Rays Up Roll, which are only available at Tropicana Field. Bird & Batter Express will be offering quality food at its most convenient in Right Field Street. Stop by to grab a Southern Bird chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, or fries.

Additionally, the Rays are introducing new beverage partners this season:

Viva Tequila Seltzer , the official hard seltzer of the team and the title partner of the new Viva Victory Ledge, formerly the Left Field Ledge

, the official hard seltzer of the team and the title partner of the new Viva Victory Ledge, formerly the Left Field Ledge Daiquiri Deck , the title partner of The Daiquiri Deck, formerly the Center Field Deck

, the title partner of The Daiquiri Deck, formerly the Center Field Deck Vino Ghivino 21 , a new wine partner of the Rays

, a new wine partner of the Rays Superbird Tequila , a new tequila partner of the Rays

, a new tequila partner of the Rays New Belgium, a new craft beer partner of the Rays

Some new food items that will be featured at Tropicana Field this season include: