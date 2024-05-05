Watch Now
Rays starter Ryan Pepiot departs with leg bruise after getting hit by 107.5 mph line drive

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers to the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 5:11 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 17:11:54-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot departed with a lower left leg bruise in the second inning of Sunday's game against the New York Mets after getting hit by a 107.5 mph line drive hit by Starling Marte.

The team said X-rays were negative.

Pepiot fell immediately to the ground but was able to get back up on his own. He was removed after throwing a couple of warm-up pitches from the mound.

Pepiot is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in seven starts. He was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last December in a trade where the Rays sent ace Tyler Glasnow to the National League club.

The right-hander was charged with three runs and three hits over two-plus innings. He went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA over his previous three starts.

