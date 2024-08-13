Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Rays recall MLB's No. 2 prospect, Junior Caminero, from minors

AP24070679370072.jpg
Ricardo Hernandez/AP
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero runs to first base after hitting a single in the fifth inning during a spring training baseball game against Boston Red Sox at Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
AP24070679370072.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays recalled infielder Junior Caminero, the No. 2-rated prospect in Major League Baseball, from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

Caminero hit .276 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs in 53 games for Durham. The 21-year-old has been sidelined twice this season with quadriceps injuries.

Caminero played in seven games with the Rays last year, hitting .235 with one homer and seven RBIs.

Curtis Mead was optioned to Durham. The infielder was batting .238 with one homer and seven RBIs.

Pinellas County Schools rolls out 20 new electric buses for the new school year
“It’s a very quiet bus, so it’s a plus for us because we can hear the kids, what’s going on inside the bus, and also for emergency vehicles.”

Pinellas County Schools rolls out 20 electric school buses

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.