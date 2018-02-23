Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell tears UCL, likely to undergo Tommy John surgery

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays report top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell will need Tommy John surgery due to a torn ligament in his elbow.
Honeywell was diagnosed with a torn UCL Friday morning. Health officials say it can take up to two years to fully recover from Tommy John surgery. He will miss the entire 2018 season and likely most of 2019 as well.
This #Rays week just got much worse. Top prospect Brent Honeywell needs Tommy John surgery and will miss all of this season and most of 2019 season with a torn UCL.
Honeywell made his professional debut with the Princeton Rays in 2014. By 2016 he was pitching for Montgomery Biscuits of the Class AA Southern League. The Rays quickly promoted him to Class AAA Durham.