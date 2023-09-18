Tampa Bay Rays set to announce new stadium deal for downtown St. Petersburg

Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays may be about to breathe a collective sigh of relief as a deal appears to be ready for a new stadium for the team in St. Petersburg.

The team confirmed a deal is in place, but full details haven't been released yet. More information is expected to be released by the team at 4 p.m. and a full press conference is expected Tuesday.

The deal ends years of squabbling over a new stadium. Rays owner Stu Sternberg has threatened to move the team if he didn't receive a new stadium deal from either St. Petersburg or Tampa.

With the new deal apparently in place, it should ensure the Rays will be in the region for the next 30 years.

The new stadium deal was needed because the lease on Tropicana Park was expiring in 2027. Without a deal in place, Sternberg appeared ready to move the team to a new city if one could be found and agreed upon by MLB.

The stadium is expected to be built in St. Petersburg's Gas Plant District.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced in June that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.

"I thought the Hines Rays proposal was more practical. That their capacity was better and would help us to actually get the project done," Mayor Welch said.

Hines, joined with the Tampa Bay Rays franchise, is proposing to make 23% of the project housing affordable, with 859 units on-site and a $15 million dollar investment in off-site programs for homeownership and rental assistance.

“Development also creates an opportunity for neighborhoods to become neighbors around the department itself to become more expensive. And what we're trying to do is stem that tide,” said Buwa Binitie, the founder and CEO of Dantes Partners, who is heading the affordable housing element of the Hines & Tampa Bay Rays project proposal.

With the stadium deal in place and the Rays ready for another playoff run, Rays fans couldn't ask for a better season.