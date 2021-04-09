Rays home opener: What to know if you're going to the game

The Tampa Bay Rays are finally coming home after playing their first six games of 2021 on the road.

But things at Tropicana Field will be a little different this year. So if you're heading out to St. Petersburg for the Rays' home opener against the New York Yankees Friday, here are some things to keep in mind.

Only 9,000 fans will be allowed at each game and tickets are sold in socially distant pods, from one person up to six people.

Tickets will also be entirely paperless and stored and scanned from your phone.

Masks are mandatory everywhere at the Trop, except when eating in your ticketed seats.

The team policy says no bags are allowed in the stadium either, except diaper and medical bags.

Aside from safety guidelines, the Rays have also announced their 2021 promotional schedule, including five player bobbleheads and an AL Championship replica trophy. The trophy will be handed out to fans Tuesday in the game against the Texas Rangers.

On other dates, bobbleheads for Willy Adames, Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Tyler Glasnow will be handed out.

Tampa Bay has started the 2021 season at 2-4, but are hoping to rebound within the friendly confines of Tropicana Field.

Last year, the Rays owned the Yankees, winning eight out of 10 regular-season games and eliminating them from the playoffs.

The pitching matchup will be right-handed Corey Kluber for the Yankees going up against the lefty Rich Hill for the Rays.

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.