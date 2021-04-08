Tampa Bay Rays release their 2021 schedule and what goodies you can get by attending games

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — The Tampa Bay Rays released their promotional schedule for the 2021 season.

Officials say early fans can get a Rays schedule magnet for the opening series against the New York Yankees April 9-11.

The team says for eight select dates this season, all fans (while supplies last) will receive the following promotional items:

• Tuesday, April 13 vs. Rangers—AL Championship Replica Trophy presented by GEICO

• Saturday, May 29 vs. Phillies—Car Flag presented by Florida Department of Transportation

Tampa Bay Rays

• Wednesday, June 9 vs. Nationals—Willy Adames Audio Bobblehead presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

• Saturday, June 26 vs. Angels—Brandon Lowe Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging

• Tuesday, July 6 vs. Indians—Austin Meadows Bobblehead

• Saturday, July 31 vs. Red Sox—Randy Arozarena Bobblehead presented by Sagicor Life Insurance Company

• Saturday, August 21 vs. White Sox—Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead

• Saturday, September 4 vs. Twins—Tote Bag presented by MLB Network For seven select Sunday home games, fans 14 years and under (while supplies last) will receive the following promotional items:

• Sunday, May 30 vs. Phillies—Kevin Kiermaier Snapback Hat presented by Morgan Auto Group

• Sunday, June 13 vs. Orioles—Raymond Jersey Keychain presented by Crown Automotive Group

• Sunday, June 27 vs. Angels—Willy Adames Headband

• Sunday, July 11 vs. Blue Jays—Ugly Sweater Socks presented by GTE Financial

• Sunday, August 1 vs. Red Sox—Rays Baseball Cards presented by Topps

Tampa Bay Rays

• Sunday, August 22 vs. White Sox—Sports Bracelet

• Sunday, September 5 vs. Twins—Arm Sleeve Rays players and coaches will wear white alternate throwback Devil Rays jerseys and navy blue retro caps during select home games this season.

The Devil Rays Days will take place on the following five Saturdays: May 29 vs. Phillies, June 26 vs. Angels, July 31 vs. Red Sox, August 21 vs. White Sox and September 25 vs. Marlins.