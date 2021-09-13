Rays 9 wins away from franchise record with 19 games to play

The Tampa Bay Rays are in great shape as the regular season winds down, with the American League's best record and sitting just 9 games away from a franchise record in wins.

Tampa Bay is sporting an 89-54 record with 19 games left to play. A 100 win season is a very real possibility for our Rays as the regular season nears its end.

Back in 2008 when the Rays made the World Series for the first time, the team had 97 wins, and they have since had two 96 win seasons.

But this year the Rays are in a more comfortable spot in the standings, as the next closest team sits nine games behind them.

The remaining schedule is three games on the road in Toronto with the Blue Jays, then a 10-game homestand with the Detroit Tigers for four games and three more with the Jays, followed by three with the Miami Marlins. Tampa Bay then wraps things up with a pair of away series with the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

The only teams better than the Rays in terms of wins are the San Francisco Giants and L.A. Dodgers.

Fans wanting to see the Rays in action can do so for as little as $10 for the remaining home games.

If the playoffs started today Tampa Bay would play the winner of the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card round.

But until then, the Rays power forward, looking to set a new franchise record for wins.