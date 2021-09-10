Rays offering $10 tickets, other discounts for final homestand of season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced special fan appreciation pricing for the final homestand of the 2021 regular season.

Tickets for the remaining home games against the Detroit Tigers (September 16-19), Toronto Blue Jays (September 20-22) and Miami Marlins (September 24-26) start at $10.

Thousands of tickets are available for each game at the $10 price in the Lower Reserved (sections 129-149) and GTE Financial Party Deck sections. Tickets are limited and available HERE and the MLB Ballpark app. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

In addition to the discounted ticket offer, fans can take advantage of concession specials, including:

$5 Budweiser and Bud Lights (21 years and older)

$4 Coca-Cola soft drinks

$5 Popcorn and candy

“Let’s welcome the ballclub back from the road with energized Tropicana Field crowds,” said Rays President Matt Silverman. “The players will really appreciate the extra support from our fans during this last homestand and important stretch of the pennant race.”

At 88-52, the Rays have the best record in the American League and the 2nd-best record in the majors. The club is seeking a second straight AL East division title and a third straight postseason appearance for the first time in franchise history.