Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Fan interference helps end 19-game on-base streak for Rays' Arozarena

Andy Fletcher Mike Muchlinksi Kevin Cash
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, right, talks with umpires Andy Fletcher (49) and Mike Muchlinksi (76) after Randy Arozarena was called out in an at-bat due to fan interference in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. The call was upheld after a video review. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Andy Fletcher Mike Muchlinksi Kevin Cash
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jul 07, 2024

ARLINGTON, Texas — Randy Arozarena's 19-game on-base streak ended when he went 0 for 3 in the Tampa Bay Rays' 13-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday, as his last at-bat resulted in a fan interference call.

Arozarena had a foul fly down the right-field line in the seventh inning. Travis Jankowski settled under the ball, but a fan in a Shin-Soo Choo jersey wearing a glove reached over the railing above the high wall and made a backhand catch.

Umpires conferenced and Arozarena was called out by first base umpire Mike Muchlinski for fan interference.

During a video review requested by the Rays, the fan held up a sign that read: “Home cooking.” The call was upheld and the game resumed after a 3-minute delay.

“If he’s camped, I totally understand it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “If he’s running pretty full tilt … but Jankowski certainly acted like he was unhappy the ball didn’t go in his glove. So, maybe he would have caught it.”

Arozarena’s career-best on-base streak is 20 games in April and May 2023.

"This is a dangerous situation."
A Pasco county resident says county contractors left a project on her property unfinished, leading to huge holes in the yard of her rental home, including one that swallowed her electrical transformer.

Florida woman says repair project created 'dangerous situation' including a fire, open holes and gators

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.