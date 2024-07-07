Fan interference helps end 19-game on-base streak for Rays' Arozarena

ARLINGTON, Texas — Randy Arozarena's 19-game on-base streak ended when he went 0 for 3 in the Tampa Bay Rays' 13-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday, as his last at-bat resulted in a fan interference call.

Arozarena had a foul fly down the right-field line in the seventh inning. Travis Jankowski settled under the ball, but a fan in a Shin-Soo Choo jersey wearing a glove reached over the railing above the high wall and made a backhand catch.

Umpires conferenced and Arozarena was called out by first base umpire Mike Muchlinski for fan interference.

During a video review requested by the Rays, the fan held up a sign that read: “Home cooking.” The call was upheld and the game resumed after a 3-minute delay.

“If he’s camped, I totally understand it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “If he’s running pretty full tilt … but Jankowski certainly acted like he was unhappy the ball didn’t go in his glove. So, maybe he would have caught it.”

Arozarena’s career-best on-base streak is 20 games in April and May 2023.