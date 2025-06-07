Evan Longoria retires with Tampa Bay Rays after signing one-day contract

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays great Evan Longoria signed a one-day contract with the franchise on June 7 as he officially retired from his Major League Baseball career.

The Rays held a ceremony for Longoria before their game against the Miami Marlins. The team also announced he will be inducted into the Rays Hall of Fame in 2026.

The Rays drafted Longoria in 2008. He played 10 years in Tampa Bay before being traded to the San Francisco Giants. In 2008, he was named the AL Rookie of the Year. He was a three-time All-Star and three-time Golden Glove award winner. The Rays said he remains the all-time leader in nearly every major offensive category for the team.

Longoria spent five seasons with the San Francisco Giants and one season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. During his career, Longoria played over 1,900 games and hit over 300 home runs.