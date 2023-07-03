3 Rays named to All-Star team

TAMPA, Fla. — Major League Baseball has named pitchers and reserves to the American League and National League All-Star Teams.

Randy Arozarena and Yandy Díaz will be making their All-Star Game debuts after being named to the AL All-Star team via fan votes, while LHP Shane McClanahan earned his second consecutive All-Star Game selection after being invited to the Midsummer Classic roster as a result of Player Balloting.

In addition to participating in the game held on July 11, Arozarena will also be participating in the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby held on July 10. He becomes the third player in Tampa Bay franchise history to participate in the Home Run Derby, joining Evan Longoria (2008) and Carlos Peña (2009).

Arozarena ranks among AL leaders in OBP (2nd, .397), OPS (5th, .875), RBI (5th, 57), and walks (T6th, 45) through July 1. His five games with 4+ RBI this season are tied for most in MLB with fellow Ray, Isaac Paredes. He will become the second outfielder in Rays franchise history to receive a fan-elected start, joining Carl Crawford in 2010.

Díaz ranks among AL leaders in AVG (1st, .319), OBP (1st, .404) and OPS (2nd, .917) through July 1. He is the only first baseman in Tampa Bay history to win a fan election, and the second infielder to do so, joining Evan Longoria in 2009-10.

McClanahan will make his second consecutive Midsummer Classic roster. He has pitched to a 2.53 ERA (96.0IP, 27ER) over 17 starts this season, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in 14 of his 17 outings. Opponents are hitting .211 (74-for-351) against him this season.

More Rays may be added as replacements for All-Stars that are injured or can not go. Shortstop Wander Franco is expected to be a strong candidate if a position player needs to be added. Outfielders Josh Lowe and Luke Raley, infielder Isaac Paredes, designated hitter Harold Ramirez and starter Zach Eflin are also among potential All-Stars replacements.