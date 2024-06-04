Baker Mayfield talks Bucs OTAs, new offense, and Tristan Wirfs' hold-out

TAMPA, Fla. — For the second year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new offensive coordinator as the team transitions from Dave Canales to Liam Coen.

It might be a new O.C., but quarterback Baker Mayfield is in a much different situation than a season ago. He comes into 2024 as the established starter for at least the next two seasons.

Mayfield said Tuesday that his goal this season is to be more in command.

“I am vocal, but most of the time I am vocal when I need to be, kind of lead by example type of guy,” Mayfield said. “It’s taking the vocal next step and getting everybody on the same page. You never want to feel comfortable. Yeah, is it great knowing I’m going to be here for the next couple of years, of course. I can settle in here and be myself even more.”

Mayfield is re-uniting in Tampa with Coen. They both spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but Mayfield said the team’s new offense is still a challenge.

“There is a lot more responsibility,” he said. “Line of scrimmage, a lot more double-play calls where you are having to get the guys in the right position. As a quarterback, you want to have that responsibility. You want to put your guys in the best position to have success. Now Liam is giving us the opportunity with a couple of play calls to be able to do that.”

Even though these Organized Team Activities are voluntary, left tackle Tristan Wirfs is not participating. Wirfs his holding out for a new contract that will likely make his the highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL.

“When it comes down to Tristan, everybody knows he’s a team guy. Does he deserve to be paid, absolutely. The guy is a stud,” Mayfield said. “He took the transition from right to left better than he thought he was going to. He’s more eager to get back here and get the deal done than anybody else. It gives other guys a great opportunity to come in and get reps as well. Tristan is still around. We’re not holding out on the friendship even though he’s holding out on us.”

The mandatory minicamp will be on June 11 and run through June 13.