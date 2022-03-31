Bruce Arians going into Bucs Ring of Honor; talks retirement

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that former head coach Bruce Arians will be honored by the team this fall.

"In order to recognize your accomplishments, you'll be going into the ring of honor," Buccaneers head coach Joel Glazer said during a Thursday press conference.

The announcement of the Ring of Honor induction came less than 24 hours after Arians and the Bucs announced he was stepping into a front-office role and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles would take over as the team's new head coach.

Arians stepped down as head coach after compiling a 31-18 record with the Bucs and an overall record of 80-48-1 for his career. His winning percentage with Tampa stands as the highest in Tampa history and he won his lone Super Bowl here.

"He promised to bring the town a Super Bowl and he did right here in Tampa," Glazer said. "There's no doubt Bruce's incredible leadership took us to the top of the mountain."

When Arians began talking to the press Thursday, he paid special tribute to his coaches, players, and said "succession is the most important thing."

"I thank the coaches, you did it all. I really didn't do ****," Arians said. "I led the ship. But you had them individually every single day and the players bought in."

Arians said the fact that future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is returning this season gave him the opportunity to move up the ranks and turn over the team to new head coach Todd Bowles.

"Thought about it after the season. It wasn’t right. Obviously going through the combine all that process, without Tom, now with Tom coming back, now it’s easy," Arians said. "No better time to pass the torch than now. I don’t know what February may bring, but I know what is happening right now."

For his new role in the front office, Arians said he's excited about being involved in the draft process and that he'll have to figure out where he stands during the game instead of the sidelines. He also mentioned that he'll also be available if a coach needs something.

"If Byron (Leftwich, offensive coordinator) wants a new Red Zone package, I'll give it to him," Arians said to laughs in the room.