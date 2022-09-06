'A dream come true for me': Brandon Walton is right at home with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Brandon Walton is living out a dream by playing for his hometown team.

Some of his earliest football memories include the Bucs winning Super Bowl 37.

“When I was four years old, and (the Bucs) won the Super Bowl, ever since then I have been a fan,” Walton told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “So, coming home to play is a dream come true for me.”

Walton’s success story has entered a new chapter. He played at Seminole High School and went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic University.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 before the Bucs claimed him off waivers from the Steelers. He was on the Tampa Bay practice squad last year and finally cracked the 53-man roster this season.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “I have a lot of good people in my corner to get to this goal. I’m just living in the moment right now.”

Those good people — his family — are only minutes away.

Brandon Walton

“It makes me go even harder because I am close to my mom, my daughter, my aunties; being close to my family means everything to me,” he added. “It’s the dream.”

Walton is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. His versatility and athleticism have him in the mix to play either guard positions or left tackle.

“I played tackle and guard in high school. I played a lot of tackle in college,” Walton said. “When I got to the league, I got trained in guard. That’s how I know everything.”

“He’s a steady-Eddie guy,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “He knows what he is doing. He has proper technique. He’s tough, and he fits the need. He can play left guard or right guard. He’s been doing well.”

Whether he is run blocking for Leonard Fournette or keeping Tom Brady safe, home is where the heart is for Walton.

“Really, it’s the Seminole and Largo community,” he said. “Even now, I go to my phone, I got so much love, so many people pouring into my cup. That’s what really helps me go further. On my hard days, I got people that believed in me. That makes me go further.”