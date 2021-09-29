5-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman signing with Buccaneers

5-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he said on his podcast Wednesday morning.

I’m back. All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: https://t.co/NIWBpAyZEL — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 29, 2021

Sherman said in the podcast that he also had interest from the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, but said Tampa Bay provided the best opportunity and best offer.

The Bucs also confirmed the news on Twitter.

We've signed CB Richard Sherman.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 29, 2021

The CB lauded all the talent on the Bucs and said they are a proven team, and he needs to go in and show he still has some juice.

Sherman has not played this year after being arrested in a July incident where police said he crashed his car while under the influence and tried to force his way into a family member's home.

According to nfl.com, the league is reviewing Sherman's legal situation. The 2020 substance abuse policy calls for a baseline three-game suspension without pay for a first DUI offense, but the NFL generally doesn't hand down discipline until the legal process is complete, meaning Sherman likely would be free to play immediately.

Sherman was one of the best players at his position during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and helped lead the San Fransisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019. Last year he missed most of the season due to injury.

The Bucs are still without starting CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and currently rank last in the NFL in pass yards allowed.

The Bucs head to New England this Sunday night to take on the New England Patriots.