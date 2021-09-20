Bucs in contact with 5-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in contact with 5-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, nfl.com reports.

Sherman has not played this year after being arrested in a July incident where police said he crashed his car while under the influence and tried to force his way into a family member's home.

According to nfl.com, the league is reviewing Sherman's legal situation. The 2020 substance abuse policy calls for a baseline three-game suspension without pay for a first DUI offense, but the NFL generally doesn't hand down discipline until the legal process is complete, meaning Sherman likely would be free to play immediately.

Sherman was one of the best players at his position during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and helped lead the San Fransisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019. Last year he missed most of the season due to injury.

The Bucs find themselves a little thinner at the CB position than they started the season, due to an injury to Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Tampa Bay heads to L.A. next week to play the Rams.