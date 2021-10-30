1 Georgia Bulldogs thump Florida Gators 34-7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs rode a scoring explosion late in the first half to knock off the Florida Gators in the 2021 installment of the annual rivalry game in Jacksonville.

The game was close as the clock wound down in the first half with Georgia holding a 3-0 lead. Then, in a little more than two minutes of game time, the Bulldogs exploded for 21 points to carry a 24-0 lead into the half.

After that, the defense continued to hold strong until late in the fourth quarter when Florida finally got into the end zone. By scoring, Florida kept alive a streak dating back to 1988 of scoring in every game.

Both teams were fairly evenly matched in overall stats, but Georgia's explosion before the end of the first half proved to be the difference in the game.