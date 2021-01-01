Rochelle Alleyne

Rochelle Alleyne did not have to drive far to join the ABC Action News team. She traveled up to the Tampa Bay area from Fort Myers, Florida, where she worked as a reporter for WFTX for two years.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in Coral Springs, FL, Rochelle is a Sunshine State girl at heart.

She graduated from the University of Florida in 2015 (Go Gators!) with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, specializing in international relations.

After graduation, she moved to Waco, TX, and worked as a reporter, producer, and weekend anchor at KXXV.

A year later, in July of 2016, she traded cowboy boots and breakfast tacos for chicken wings and Bills games and made the move to Buffalo, NY to join the Spectrum News team as a reporter.

When she is not on-air, Rochelle enjoys spending time with her family and friends, cooking, reading, hiking, and Zumba.

If you see her out and about, please say hi! You can also send her news tips and story ideas via email at rochelle.alleyne@wfts.com.

