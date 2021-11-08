Tampa International Airport hosting Airport-wide hiring day to fill more than 600 positions

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport and its tenants will hold a job fair Tuesday looking to fill more than 600 positions.

The hiring event will feature at least 25 companies and interviews will be conducted on the spot. The airport said the jobs are needed as up to 80,000 daily passengers are expected to return to the skies as the pandemic eases.

"We’ve had great success with our hiring events this past year, and we're excited to continue growing our TPA family as we aim to deliver the world-class guest experience that our passengers expect," said John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service. "For those looking to work at America's Favorite Airport, these positions offer an excellent opportunity to leave your mark as the first and last impression of our region for our guests."

According to the airport, employers are looking to fill a variety of year-round jobs including positions with airlines, shops, restaurants, rental car companies, ground handling services and others.

The event will be held from 9am to 3pm at TPA's Event Space between Airsides E and F on Level 3 of the Main Terminal. Hiring managers suggested applicants bring multiple copies of your resume along with photo ID.

For a breakdown of all the available positions and more details, click here.

Tampa International Airport said it served 15.4 million passengers in Fiscal Year 2021 that ended on October 1. It expects to serve 20.6 million passengers in Fiscal Year 2022.