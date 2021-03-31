Hiring in Tampa Bay: Here is a list of resources to help you find a job in Tampa Bay

At ABC Action News, we’ve made a commitment to going in-depth on issues that impact our Tampa Bay area community. That’s why we’re extending our Hiring In Tampa Bay coverage to our digital platforms.

According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida’s unemployment rate peaked at the height of the pandemic – 14.2% in May 2020. Over three million new unemployment claims were filed during a 16-week period last spring and summer.

While Florida has begun its rebound, many are still looking for work after losing their jobs or getting their hours cut last year.

There are many industries hoping to hire new workers right away. CareerSource Tampa Bay tells ABC Action News, these are the top six fields:

Administrative & Support & Waste Management & Remediation Services

Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services

Health Care & Social Assistance

Finance & Insurance

Retail Trade

Manufacturing

CareerSource Tampa Bay’s website has free resources available to job seekers, as well as a special Summer Job Connection program for teens and young adults just starting their careers – the deadline to apply is April 5.

The industries above aren’t the only ones seeing explosive growth.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association tells ABC Action News many hotels and restaurants can’t hire new workers quickly enough – that’s due in part to tourism picking up back, leading to a busy spring break season.

Several local businesses are hiring through the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. The president of the chamber recently said she has yet to find a single business that isn’t hiring, from Pass-A-Grille to Clearwater Beach.

Job opportunities are only growing in Tampa Bay, with many major businesses deciding to relocate to our area. Suzuki Marine is beginning operations in Tampa this week, and the investing company Fisher Investments recently moved to Tampa as well. Both companies have local jobs listed on their website.

In order to help Tampa Bay area residents take advantage of these new opportunities, the City of Tampa recently created its Workforce Development Center. The center aims to connect people with the training they’ll need to be successful, with a focus on industries like manufacturing, healthcare and construction.

The center’s director, Brenda McKenzie, says she wants people to have more than a job. The goal is a long-term success so residents can grow along with the economy.

