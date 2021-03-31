The Rebound Tampa Bay: Busch Gardens is on a hiring blitz

TAMPA, Fla. — This time last year, Busch Gardens was closed due to COVID-19 lockdowns. What a difference a year makes. Now they're open and hiring hundreds to prepare for the summer season.

The amusement park is looking to fill more than 700 openings across all positions at the park.

"We have every job you can possibly think of," Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island, said. "This is really like running a small city right here at Busch Gardens. If you want to be a painter, a carpenter, an electrician, a ride operator, or work in food or be a chef. Every single job you can think of, we've got them available."

Thurman's started in that role months ago to help get through the recovery process because of COVID-19.

"The team just reinvented the entire operation and was able to get us open get us through," Thurman said. "It is a phenomenal group of people that work here, and they had a great plan in place to create safe environments for the guests to come in and enjoy the park experience and still provide a great product in a safe way."

Thurman said he started his first job at an amusement park 26-years ago as a ride operator.

"You can actually come here with no experience. We can train you to go through the process, and who knows, it could be a great career," Thurman said. "I tell people you think you are coming here just for a job, but it's an adventure of a lifetime to work here cause you are surrounded by these amazing animals."

Thurman said they hope to have all the positions filled by June.

"We have over 700 jobs available right now, so if you want a job, we can definitely get you a job now," Thurman said.

