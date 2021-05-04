Gulfside Hospice brings back fundraiser to help patients

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been a tough year for non profits, but here is a sign things may be turning around for some of them.

For the first time in more than a year, Gulfside Hospice and Palliative Care in Pasco County is holding one of its biggest fundraisers.

Gulfside’s Annual Fashion Show will be held Tuesday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Spartan Manor in New Port Richey.

Gulfside Hospice cares for more than 650 patients every year who are suffering from end of life illnesses or chronic illnesses.

Linda Ward, president and CEO of Gulfside Hospice says being able to raise money will ensure that their work will continue. “Being a non profit organization, we never turn anyone away for not being able to pay. We never turn anyone away if they don't have insurance. So it could cost us $1,500 a day for a hospice patient who has a lot of needs and may be we get paid $160 dollars a day, we will go ahead and take care and cover all the costs associated with that hospice care so that person doesn't have to worry about that while going through that kind of experience... and because of fundraising, we can do that.”

The name of the fashion show changed this year to honor Candace Glewen, a beloved, longtime board member who recently passed. The fundraiser will now be known as The Candace Glewen Charity Fashion Show.

If you’re interested in donating or want more information click here.