MORNING NEWSLETTER TEST - DO NOT PUBLISH** Plan your day with ABC Action News

The Good Morning Tampa Bay team is here to help you plan your day.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect warm and sunny weather, with some of our southern counties even reaching the mid-80s this afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
QR codes are quick and easy ways to connect with a company and its offers. But scammers are catching on. I-Team consumer reporter Susan El-Khory helps you solve the issues of staying protected when using QR codes.
Don't Waste Your Money
The good news is that no one is talking about a Christmas tree shortage this year. The bad news is that you may still find slightly higher prices than a year ago for a live tree. We got expert advice on how to save money on your Christmas tree in 2024.
Don't Waste Your Money
Christmas tree prices are up ... again. Here are ways to save
Things to Do this Monday
- Enjoy the sunshine and start your week with a workout at Aerobics Mondays at Midtown Tampa.
- Want to test your mind instead? Try Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms, starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Christmas Town is in full swing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Enjoy the special holiday treats, or get your photo taken with Santa Claus.
- Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.