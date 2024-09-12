Voice of the Voter: West Tampa

As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.
On September 12, we focused on West Tampa, where reporter Kylie McGivern talked to voters who want to preserve the area's history and culture.
Kylie found out the concerns of homeowners in the area, who say they are being offered deals with developers to sell their property so it can be knocked down.
Kylie also spoke with Joe Robinson of the West Tampa CRA.
Reporter Jada Williams caught up with voters to discuss their thoughts on the crime rate in the area.
Residents of Pasco County told ABC Action News about what will be driving them to the polls this November, including education reform and giving their children opportunities to live the American Dream.