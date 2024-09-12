Voice of the Voter: West Tampa

Watch Now
Driving through West Tampa, locals and visitors will see signs of the area's past, like old cigar factories and historic buildings. They will also see the contrast between old and new — old homes in the shadow of new ones, driving up the cost of living. ABC Action News spoke with voters about the desire to preserve what makes the neighborhood special, while welcoming growth. You probably recognize the water tower, have driven the brick streets or have even caught a game at Raymond James Stadium. But for Missy Martin, West Tampa is about family — not just about football.
As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.

On September 12, we focused on West Tampa, where reporter Kylie McGivern talked to voters who want to preserve the area's history and culture.

West Tampa voters want to preserve history, culture as neighborhood grows

Kylie found out the concerns of homeowners in the area, who say they are being offered deals with developers to sell their property so it can be knocked down.

Kylie McGivern talks with voter about the push and pull of growth in the area

Kylie also spoke with Joe Robinson of the West Tampa CRA.

Kylie McGivern talks to Joe Robinson of the West Tampa CRA

Reporter Jada Williams caught up with voters to discuss their thoughts on the crime rate in the area.

West Tampa voters discuss crime rates

Residents of Pasco County told ABC Action News about what will be driving them to the polls this November, including education reform and giving their children opportunities to live the American Dream.

Voters in Wesley Chapel focusing on cost of living and explosive growth ahead of election

