Voice of the Voter: West Tampa

As the 2024 Election nears, ABC Action News is highlighting the Voice of the Voter in communities across Tampa Bay.

On September 12, we focused on West Tampa, where reporter Kylie McGivern talked to voters who want to preserve the area's history and culture.

West Tampa voters want to preserve history, culture as neighborhood grows

Kylie found out the concerns of homeowners in the area, who say they are being offered deals with developers to sell their property so it can be knocked down.

Kylie McGivern talks with voter about the push and pull of growth in the area

Kylie also spoke with Joe Robinson of the West Tampa CRA.

Kylie McGivern talks to Joe Robinson of the West Tampa CRA

Reporter Jada Williams caught up with voters to discuss their thoughts on the crime rate in the area.

West Tampa voters discuss crime rates