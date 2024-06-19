Zephen Xaver's doctor, school nurse, and counselor testify during day eight of sentencing trial

SEBRING, Fla. — Before jurors entered the courtroom for day eight of the sentencing trial of Zephen Xaver, lawyers on both sides argued over potential juror misconduct.

A juror texted a co-worker, stating she was surprised she had been picked for the jury and that she would not be at work until the end of June.

The state attorney’s office investigated the allegation, but the defense said the court should investigate.

The judge did not believe the text messages were misconduct because they didn’t indicate feelings about the case. The defense attorneys' motion for a mistrial was denied.

Then, the defense called several witnesses, including Dr. Tod Stillson, a physician who treated Xaver for most of his life. Stillson said Xaver was prescribed anti-psychotic medication as well as medications for anxiety, depression, moodiness, and sleep.

School nurse Dawn Campbell and Melissa Manges, a school counselor, also testified. The school nurse recalled a dream Xaver described to her in 2014, where, in the dream, he killed students.

“He went into the classroom and barricaded the door with desks. When there were no more desks, he broke people’s necks and killed them. He then described tying other students up with rope and made them watch while he broke bones of other students,” said Campbell.

In 2019, Xaver opened fire inside Sebring's SunTrust Bank, killing four employees and one customer. In March, he plead guilty to the murders.

The defense is arguing Xaver should be sentenced to life without parole and not the death penalty.