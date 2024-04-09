Watch Now
Woman claims God directed her to go on shooting spree during solar eclipse: FHP

Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 07:04:43-04

BONIFAY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after she claimed she was "directed by God" to go on a shooting spree during the solar eclipse, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers received reports of an active shooter in Holmes County on Monday. The suspect, Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, had recently checked out of a local hospital and allegedly told staff she was going on the shooting spree.

Troopers said Celestine was driving a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates down I-10 when she fired multiple shots into another vehicle on the interstate, striking the car multiple times.

The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet but was able to steer his car onto the road shoulder away from Celestine.

The suspect then continued west, where troopers said she shot at another vehicle and hit the driver in the neck. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop near the 96-mile marker, and Celestine was taken into custody. They added that they recovered an AR-15 and 9mm handgun from the Challenger.

Celestine was transported to the Holmes County Jail, where she was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and improper discharge of a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing.

