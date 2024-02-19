What to expect when it comes to home inspections

- ABC Action News anchor/reporter Nadeen Yanes spoke with a homeowner and two insurance inspectors to show what home inspections can drop rates, what kinds of inspections there are, how to pass an inspection, and what to do if you can't afford to harden your home enough to pass an inspection.
- First-time homeowner Chris Whalen learned that home inspections expire, causing him to shop around for new policies after an invalid 4-point inspection spiked his property insurance rate from under $3,000 to a proposed $7,900.
- Inspector Cliff Turner of Turning Point Home Inspections explained that the two main inspections that could reduce homeowners' rates are a 4-point home inspection and a wind mitigation inspection.
- Inspector Nancy Edwards said that about 25% of the homes she inspects need a new roof, which costs $20,000 on average to replace. She suggested expanding escrow accounts used for property taxes to include major home inspections like roofs.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 16:22:49-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.