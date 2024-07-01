Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

What items you can save on during Florida's Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday

Human hand holding fishing rod
Storyblocks
Human hand holding fishing rod
Human hand holding fishing rod
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 01, 2024

The Florida Department of Revenue announced that multiple items will be tax-free during July as part of the Freedom Month holiday.

From July 1 to July 31, most outdoor supplies, such as fishing, camping, pool, and boating supplies, will be sales tax-exempt.

Floridians will also find sales tax exemptions on select live music and sporting events, museums, and fairs.

For a complete list of tax-free items and events, visit the Florida Department of Revenue or view the graphic below.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report
After our story aired in May about the Townhomes of Wexford community; more than a dozen people who own or previously owned property in the HOA community contacted our newsroom with concerns. Rochelle Alleyne took those issues to the HOA president and an attorney.

Homeowners accuse HOA of overstepping after ABC Action News report

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.