What items you can save on during Florida's Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday

The Florida Department of Revenue announced that multiple items will be tax-free during July as part of the Freedom Month holiday.

From July 1 to July 31, most outdoor supplies, such as fishing, camping, pool, and boating supplies, will be sales tax-exempt.

Floridians will also find sales tax exemptions on select live music and sporting events, museums, and fairs.

For a complete list of tax-free items and events, visit the Florida Department of Revenue or view the graphic below.