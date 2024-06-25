Watch Now
Watch: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with GOES-U onboard

SpaceX launched it's Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday carrying the latest GOES-U weather satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
  • SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday carrying the latest GOES-U weather satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
  • The rocket lifted off at 5:26 p.m. EST amid favorable weather conditions.
  • GOES-U, which stands for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite U mission, will be used to map lightning activity in real-time and monitor solar storms more closely.

