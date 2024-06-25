Watch: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with GOES-U onboard

- SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday carrying the latest GOES-U weather satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- The rocket lifted off at 5:26 p.m. EST amid favorable weather conditions.
- GOES-U, which stands for the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite U mission, will be used to map lightning activity in real-time and monitor solar storms more closely.
Dozens attended a Town Hall meeting with Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and voiced their concerns after a recent string of shootings across their community.
Tampa Police Chief addresses gun violence in New Tampa at Town Hall meeting