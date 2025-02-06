Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Watch: Deputies don't horse around during chase through streets of Jacksonville

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies chase a man through the streets of the city on horseback.
Posted
  • A 25-year-old man Jacksonville Sheriff's deputies said was involved in a drug deal tried to escape
  • Deputies on horseback chased the man through the streets of the city
  • The man was eventually caught after the chase, and the Sheriff's Office gave a shoutout to the horses Jaxx, Judge, and Duke
  • Watch the video of the chase above


NEWS LITERACY WEEK
Excited, idealistic, and not jaded. Those are a few words ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska would use to describe the USF journalism students he interviewed for News Literacy Week.

Next generation of journalists look at the business during News Literacy Week

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.