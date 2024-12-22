Video shows drones falling from sky during Downtown Orlando holiday show

ORLANDO, Fla. — A video recorded on Saturday night showed multiple drones fall from the sky during a holiday show in Downtown Orlando.

In a video recorded by the user MosquitoCoFL Podcast posted on X and retrieved by ABC Action News, it shows many drones lit up in red and green colors rising in the air. Then, drones that appear to be on the lower rows of the show begin to fall.

Drones fall from Downtown Orlando holiday show

In a social media post, the City of Orlando, which hosted the event, said the drone show at Lake Eola was canceled due to technical difficulties.

ABC Action News has not yet learned if there were any injuries during the incident. Check back for updates.