USPS says most retail and delivery units in Florida have reopened following recent hurricanes

Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene both disrupted services and operations across Florida, including the United States Postal Service's ability to deliver mail.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced on Saturday (October 26) that most retail and delivery units across the state have reopened.

Some operations have been relocated in areas where retail and delivery units were inaccessible.

According to USPS, 147 postal facilities have reopened while 12 remain closed. There were no facilities that were without power or any that contained flooding as of October 7th. In addition, there were no reported routes that were inoperable and no addresses that were unreachable.

"We remain committed to delivering mail wherever it's feasible and safe, constantly adjusting our operations for a swift restoration of service," USPS said in a news release.